Tropical Storm Beatriz will likely become a hurricane Friday along Mexico’s Pacific coast where it could make landfall or at least menace the shoreline near Manzanillo, a large container port, the US National Hurricane Center said.Beatriz is going to move over very warm water that will fuel its strength and possibly cause it to rapidly intensify, Jack Beven, a senior hurricane specialist at the center wrote in his forecast.Its winds have already gained about 20 miles per hour in power in the last 12 hours rising to 60 mph in a 5 a.m. New York time advisory. Beatriz is forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane later, with its winds peaking at 80 mph on Saturday. Rapid intensification is when a storm’s maximum winds grow in power by at least 35 miles (56 kilometers) per hour in 24 hours. While this is a natural phenomenon, recent studies have shown rapid intensification has become more common in the last 30 years as the climate warms.Beatriz is forecast to bring 3 to 5 inches of rain, with some areas getting as much as 8 inches, across southern Mexico. In addition, coastal areas could be hit by flooding storm surge and winds could damage buildings and cause power outages.After it rides along Mexico’s Pacific coast, it should weaken and could make a second strike at the southern tip of Baja California.Meanwhile, the worst of the heat has shifted out of Texas into lower Mississippi River Valley. Excessive heat warnings and advisories have all shifted into Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Tennessee, Kentucky and Illinois. Memphis could get to 101F with a heat index of 115. Heat across the US isn’t confined to the central US, however. California and the Pacific Northwest will face blistering temperatures through the weekend. The high in Sacramento is forecast to reach 107F on Saturday.

In other weather news:

Smoke: New York City awoke Friday to poor air quality as Canadian wildfire smoke continues to seep south and east across the US, but conditions should gradually improve over the weekend.

Europe: Temperatures are set to drop across large parts of western Europe this weekend as a cold front moves through Friday, bringing unsettled weather conditions, according to forecaster Maxar. Separately, meteorologists surveyed by Bloomberg said hot temperatures are set to return to northwest Europe in July, at a time when some parts of the continent are already under drought warning.

