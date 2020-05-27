(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s economy will contract 8.8% this year in its deepest slump since 1932, according to the central bank’s worst-case scenario.

Even in the best-case scenario the economy will shrink 4.6%, which would be its worst performance in more than a decade, according to the bank’s quarterly inflation report published Wednesday.

In its previous quarterly report, the bank had predicted an expansion of between 0.5% and 1.5%.

The abrupt change in expectations comes with the country facing what Banxico Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon has called an “unprecedented crisis,” as the economic outlook has been hammered by the virus and slumping crude prices.

Other analysts are similarly pessimistic. Economists surveyed by the central bank forecast a 7.6% slump in the latest survey.

The central bank has slashed interest rates in the face of the crisis to the lowest since 2016. The last such cut on May 14 followed two unscheduled rate reductions in March and April.

