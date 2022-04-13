(Bloomberg) -- Foreign-owned factories in northern Mexico have lost more than $100 million due to a trucker blockade at a key U.S. border crossing that is entering its third day.

The manufacturers warned they also are facing financial penalties for breaching delivery contracts and will have to halt production lines if the blockade continues to disrupt cargoes of raw materials and equipment, according to Index, a trade association representing so-called maquiladoras.

Truck drivers on the Mexican side of the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge began blocking U.S.-bound traffic ealier this week to protest Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s stepped-up vehicle-inspection campaign. The backup of 18-wheelers is now several kilometers long, Index said in a note.

A growing chorus of political leaders -- including Texas’s top farm official -- are urging Abbott to rescind the measures so that shipments of everything from fruit to electronics can resume. Abbott is scheduled to meet with the governor of Mexico’s Nuevo Leon state, Samuel Alejandro Garcia Sepulveda, at 2 p.m. local time at a Laredo border crossing to discuss the crisis.

In the first six days of Abbott’s decree, almost one-fourth of the more than 3,400 commercial vehicles inspected “were placed out of service for serious safety violations that include defective brakes, defective tires and defective lighting,” according to the Department of Public Safety. Almost 12,000 violations were cited and 79 drivers were “placed out of service.”

About $443 billion in electronics, fruit, nuts and machinery crossed into the U.S. via Texas-Mexico ports of entry last year, according to the Texas Center for Border and Economic and Enterprise Development at Texas A&M International University. Texas has more than two dozen international bridges that link to the Mexican states of Tamaulipas, Nuevo Leon, Coahuila and Chihuahua.

Late Tuesday, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller blasted Abbott’s “catastrophic” crackdown, warning it will lead to food shortages in the second-largest U.S. state. Miller and the governor are both Republicans.

“This is not solving the border problem, it is increasing the cost of food and adding to supply chain shortages,” Miller said in a statement on his office website. “Such a misguided program is going to quickly lead to $2 lemons, $5 avocados and worse.”

