(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s gross domestic product shrank at the end of 2021, putting the economy in recession after supply chain shortages and lack of fiscal stimulus by the government hurt activity.

The economy declined 0.1% in the fourth quarter from the previous three-month period, less than the median estimate for a 0.3% decline in a Bloomberg survey, according to the preliminary statistics released by Mexico’s statistics institute Monday. This follows a 0.4% contraction during the third quarter.

On an annual basis, Latin America’s second-largest economy grew 1% between October and December, below the 1.5% expected by the economists.

Mexico, one of the world’s largest exporters, continued to be plagued by global supply problems even while demand for its goods increased in the U.S., its main trading partner. The absence of government stimulus and the increasing hawkishness of the central bank in response to above-target inflation further damped growth.

“Mexico has not recovered to pre-pandemic production levels and on top of that we now have a mini recession,” Joan Domene, a Latin America economist at Oxford Economics said before the release of the numbers. “If we did not have supply problems, things would have gone much better.”

Monday’s data means that activity in Latin America’s top two economies is stalled after Brazil’s GDP shrank in both the second and third quarters of 2021. Economists typically describe a country as being in recession when it posts two consecutive quarters of economic contraction.

While the Mexican economy quickly bounced back after the second quarter of 2020, when the country had instituted its strictest lockdown measures in response to Covid-19, the recovery has been losing steam, putting pressure on the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. AMLO, as the president is known, has repeatedly refused to implement large fiscal stimulus as other countries did to protect its activity from the pandemic-driven slump.

“There were a number of revisions to previous months that were encouraging, but not enough to have an optimistic scenario for coming months,” Gabriel Lozano, chief economist for Mexico and Central America at JPMorgan Chase & Co., also before the data was released. “Everyone talks about the V-shaped or U-shaped recovery, but this is more of a W, and we are in the second dip.”

Rate Impact

The current recession poses a problem for the central bank with a new governor, Victoria Rodriguez Ceja, at the helm since this month.

The bank opted for a 50 basis-point interest rate hike in its last decision, in December, a more aggressive move than in previous meetings. But continuing that pace of adjustment in Banxico’s Feb. 10 meeting could put a wrench into an economy that is expected to grow just 2.5% in 2022.

“What we’re seeing is a false start. They try to turn on the engine, it turns off, they try to turn on the engine, it turns off,” Lozano said, referring to the Mexican economy.

