BANK OF CANADA RATE HIKE
-
9:12
Bank of Canada now eyeing 'corporate pricing behaviour' in its inflation fight
-
9:12
Rate hike prompted by higher risk of sticky inflation: BoC's Beaudry
-
6:52
Citi economist who called Bank of Canada rate hike predicts another to come
-
6:44
What mortgage owners need to know about the Bank of Canada's rate hike
-
8:27
Rental market will suffer most amid Bank of Canada interest rate hike: Experts
-
8:21
Are more interest rate hikes on the way? Here's what experts say
-
-
20h ago
Manulife's Donald rues Bank of Canada hike, sees recession soon
Manulife's Donald rues Bank of Canada hike, sees recession soon
Canada’s economy is poised to enter a recession as soon as the third quarter, and it’s going to be a painful one for many people, according to Manulife Investment Management’s global chief economist.
-
13h ago7:26
Oil set for second weekly drop as demand concerns return
Oil was largely unchanged this week as demand concerns returned to the fore, snuffing out gains driven by Saudi Arabia’s unilateral pledge to cut production.
-
Sep 12
Smart Wealth™ with Thane Stenner
Award-winning portfolio manager and podcast host Thane Stenner helps you understand why being wealthy is not the same as being rich. Join him on this podcast in having authentic conversations about success with the most brilliant and fascinating leaders who have built their wealth smartly and strategically and learn what they are currently doing to continue to stay wealthy, longer term. New episodes monthly.
-
1h ago11:40
The Daily Chase: Canada loses jobs in May; Brookfield to snap up Network International
The Canadian labour market finally faltered in May, shedding 17,300 jobs to post the first decline since last August.
-
15h ago4:27
Europe stocks see choppy trading after Asia rally
European stocks and US futures slid following a strong rally in Asia. The dollar headed for its biggest weekly loss in more than two months on bets that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its hiking cycle.
-
Jun 7
Freeland tries to calm 'anxious' Canadians after fresh rate hike
Freeland tries to calm 'anxious' Canadians after fresh rate hike
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tried to reassure Canadians that the economy is still headed for calmer times after the central bank unexpectedly resumed raising interest rates.
-
21h ago9:14
RBC predicts mild recession in late 2023, 'bumpy landing' likely
Royal Bank of Canada economists predict a mild recession to come in both Canada and the U.S. in either the third or fourth quarter this year, about a quarter later than previous estimates.
-
17h ago9:03
GM to join Tesla's EV charging network, creating U.S. standard
General Motors Co. will adapt its electric vehicles to Tesla Inc.’s Superchargers, following Ford Motor Co.’s lead and all but ensuring it will become an industry standard in the US.
-
Jun 7
Four directors step down from Indigo board, Reisman also leaving in August
Four directors step down from Indigo board, Reisman also leaving in August
Nearly half the board of Indigo Books and Music Inc. is stepping down — including founder and executive chair Heather Reisman — in a stunning announcement that saw one director allege poor leadership and treatment.
-
17h ago4:29
At PGA tournament, all anyone wants to talk about is LIV Golf
As the PGA’s Canadian Open tournament kicked off, the talk wasn’t about the playing conditions, the US$9 million total prize purse or the smoky skies — it was all about LIV Golf.
-
Jun 78:27
In a surprise move, Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate to 4.75%
The Bank of Canada defied expectations by restarting its interest-rate tightening campaign, saying the economy is running too hot.
-
16h ago
Saputo says earnings rose in fourth quarter, financial year
Saputo Inc. says its net earnings for the fourth quarter were $159 million, up from $37 million a year earlier.
-
22h ago
Currencies positioned to outperform amid rate hikes according to Kathy Lien
Central banks around the world continue to battle runaway inflation through interest rate hikes and one expert believes she has picked out three currencies that will persevere throughout aggressive monetary policy measures.
-
Jun 5
What Saudi Arabia production cuts could mean for the price of oil
What Saudi Arabia production cuts could mean for the price of oil
The price of oil rose on Monday following Saudi Arabia’s decision to cut oil production in July, but commodity experts are split on what the move could mean for oil prices in the long run.
-
Jun 86:05
Canada under pressure to produce more food, protect agricultural land: report
Canada’s agricultural land is under increasing pressure to produce more food as demand grows domestically and internationally, while the industry grapples with limited resources and environmental constraints, a new report found.
-
17h ago
GM's electric vehicles will gain access to Tesla's vast charging network
Electric vehicles made by General Motors will be able to use much of Tesla's extensive charging network beginning early next year under an agreement the two companies announced Thursday.