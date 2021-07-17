(Bloomberg) -- Mexico is seeking to reopen diplomatic and commercial relationships with North Korea, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

“We have a position of hands-off around the world, we respect all governments, and we want to reopen the relationship with North Korea as well, like any other country,” Ebrard told reporters on the sidelines of a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York.

He acknowledged that North Korea had committed violations of international law and Security Council resolutions by conducting nuclear tests and launching missiles with long-range ballistic technology.

Ebrard, a potential candidate in Mexico’s next presidential election, may be appealing to the governing Morena party’s base, while showing foreign-policy independence from the U.S.

Mexico cut ties with North Korea under the previous administration. The Mexican presidency has issued a decree instructing government agencies to comply with UN resolutions on North Korea.

