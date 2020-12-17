(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank held its key interest rate for a second consecutive meeting, as policy makers wait to see if last month’s inflation slowdown consolidates before resuming their monetary easing cycle.

Banco de Mexico, led by Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon, on Thursday voted 3-2 to maintain borrowing costs at 4.25%, despite inflation easing close to its 3% target. The hold was predicted by 19 of 23 economists polled by Bloomberg. The remaining four expected a quarter-point cut.

The bank is facing both the worst economic contraction in nearly a century and resilient consumer prices. A month ago it paused a record cycle of 11-straight cuts, saying it needed time to assess inflation, which had sped past its target ceiling between August and October.

Cost of living increases slowed in November to 3.3%, but many think the month was an outlier caused by an extended period of shopping discounts akin to Black Friday. Complicating matters further, inflation may also come under pressure from a 15% increase in the minimum wage announced for 2021.

“We are somewhat skeptical that the board would change its mind with just one month of a lower CPI inflation print, largely explained by the one-off events,” XP Investments Chief Latin America Strategist Andres Pardo wrote in a note to clients before the announcement.

The pause to monetary easing has tempered Mexico’s main source of economic stimulus amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador rejected a large fiscal stimulus of the kind implemented by most of Mexico’s peers, arguing that lower debt will hasten a recovery.​ That left the central bank to do the heavy lifting in fighting the sharpest contraction since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

The central bank has now repeatedly brushed off Lopez Obrador’s call for lower rates to encourage borrowing. “Interest rates are still high,” Lopez Obrador said in October. “The Bank of Mexico is lowering them, but it has to go even lower for people to want to take out loans.”

Meanwhile, Banxico won a reprieve Tuesday on a congressional bill that might have forced it to buy dollars from dubious origins. After fierce opposition by the bank and the private sector, lawmakers decided to postpone a vote on the proposal so they could iron out the issues early next year.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.