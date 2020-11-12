(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank surprised analysts by holding its benchmark interest rate at a four-year low, curtailing a record monetary easing cycle as inflation remains above target.

Banco de Mexico, led by Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon, voted 4-1 to hold borrowing costs at 4.25%. The decision was expected by only six of 22 economists polled by Bloomberg. Sixteen of them forecast a quarter-point cut.

Policy makers had been lowering rates from 8.25% over 11 straight meetings beginning in August 2019, the longest easing streak since Mexico formally adopted an operating interest rate target in 2008.

Banxico, as the bank is known, has the unenviable task of keeping inflation under control while analysts expect the economy to plunge nearly 10% this year, without fiscal stimulus from the government.

Annual inflation has almost doubled since April, hitting 4.09% in October, the third straight month above the 4% ceiling of the bank’s target range. But the rise in prices has been driven by surging food costs across emerging markets and private sector inflation expectations for next year are at 3.6%, leading most analysts to think the bank had slightly more leeway to cut.

“Seeing inflation expectations that are at the target should make you not complacent but a little bit more comfortable about lowering the rate in the worst recession since 1932,” Gabriel Casillas, chief economist at Banorte, said before the decision.

