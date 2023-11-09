(Bloomberg) -- The deal that’s set to become Mexico’s biggest initial public offering since 2018 is likely to price sometime after the US Thanksgiving holiday as the firm struggles to drum up enough investor interest at the valuation it was seeking, according to people familiar with the talks.

Latin America’s largest real estate investment trust’s planned IPO of Fibra Next, which will be formed with properties from Fibra Uno Administracion SA and another company controlled by the REIT’s founders, had been looking to raise as much as $1.5 billion in a primary offering initially planned for this week, Bloomberg previously reported.

The trust had been pushing valuations similar to industrial developer Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta SAB or Prologis Property Mexico SA, another Mexican REIT, but investors have seen that as too high, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. While the company is still seeking to raise $1.5 billion, plans may be dialed back to around $1 billion, one of the people said.

Fibra Uno declined to comment.

Fibra Next is seeking to tap into the buzz around “nearshoring” — the trend where manufacturers are moving to Mexico to be closer to the US market. The country has seen a string of recent follow-on offerings by companies connected to manufacturing.

Much of that excitement has been focused on companies with properties and operations in the north of Mexico, with links to a boom in new factories close to the US border. Fibra Next’s properties are mostly located in the center of the country and are more oriented toward logistics than manufacturing, making them less attractive, said one investor.

Even with the downsizing, the deal is set to be Mexico’s biggest IPO since early 2018 after an extended drought of new companies coming to market and a spate of delistings.

