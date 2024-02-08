(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s inflation accelerated for the third straight month in January, limiting the central bank’s room to maneuver as it announces its first interest rate decision of 2024 later on Thursday.

Consumer prices rose 4.88% compared to the same period a year earlier, up from 4.66% in December, the national statistics institute reported Thursday. The reading was in line with the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. Core inflation, which cuts out volatile items such as fuel and food, slowed to 4.76%, compared with economists’ median estimate of 4.72%.

The central bank is widely expected to hold its key rate at a record high of 11.25%. But the unrelenting climb in headline inflation raises questions about its plans for the following meeting in March, when the board may begin cutting. The steady slowdown in core inflation, which is closely watched in Mexico, will still provide some comfort to policymakers.

The bank, known as Banxico, targets inflation at 3%, plus or minus 1 percentage point.

Banxico is likely to face additional tricky prints going forward, as projections for agricultural goods and fuel are less rosy than last year, said Jessica Roldan, chief economist at Casa de Bolsa Finamex.

“We see core inflation continuing to descend very gradually but the upticks in non-core are strong. So, this is a difficult environment for the Banco de México to cut rates,” she said, while noting that the record interest rate does give the five-member board some leeway.

Banxico Governor Victoria Rodriguez has said the bank will consider rate cuts in the coming months, with board members saying they should be gradual. Pressure to begin reducing borrowing costs soon likely eased last week, when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said it would be prudent “to give it some time” before relaxing his bank’s stance.

Economists were unmoved, however, maintaining expectations that Banxico will deliver a 25-basis point cut in March, according to a Citibanamex survey published Wednesday. They did raise expectations for year-end inflation to 4.08% from 4%, predicting that Banxico will finish 2024 above its target range.

Mexico is home to Latin America’s only major inflation-targeting central bank that has yet to start an easing cycle. The Citi survey showed analysts see GDP expansion of 2.4%, more modest than the prediction of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who said he’s hoping for growth closer to 3.5%.

--With assistance from Rafael Gayol.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.