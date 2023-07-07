(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s inflation slowed slightly less than expected in June, as Banxico has sought to maintain its restrictive monetary policy stance.

Consumer prices rose 5.06% from a year earlier, more than the 5.04% expected by economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Monthly inflation stood at 0.1%, the national statistics bureau reported on Friday.

Annual core inflation, which excludes volatile items like food and fuel, slowed to 6.89%, above economists’ median estimate of 6.86%.

While inflation has been slowing, the central bank has yet to declare victory as prices continue rising above its target of 3% a year, plus or minus 1 percentage point.

Policymakers have been cautious about signaling when they will begin easing monetary policy, and avoided discussing a timeline for interest rate cuts at their last meeting, with a majority saying it is too early to consider the start of an easing cycle.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“The results were in line with central bank forecasts. They support the decision to end the tightening cycle in May and forward guidance to keep rates on hold for an extended period. Policymakers are likely to maintain a cautious tone, but we still see them cutting rates in the fourth quarter, when the inflation rate and uncertainty about the outlook should be lower.”

— Felipe Hernandez, Latin America economist

Banxico, as the central bank is known, halted its steepest-ever campaign of monetary tightening in May, holding its key rate at 11.25% after hiking it by 725 basis points since June 2021.

“We don’t think that this will change expectations for Banxico. The inflation print is in line with the estimate they published in their last statement,” said Pamela Diaz Loubet, Mexico economist at BNP Paribas. “We’re expecting a cut in November.”

Housing and food prices at daily lunch spots, such as taco and sandwich stands, were among the top contributors to inflation in June.

“There’s still a lot of volatility in elements such as food outside the home. In short, though we’ve seen that inflationary pressures have started to be reduced in the core component, they’re still there and there are some factors that don’t show a conclusive improvement,” said Jessica Roldan, chief economist at Casa de Bolsa Finamex.

With core inflation trending lower despite some of these problems, the easing cycle “could start earlier,” according to Brendan McKenna, emerging markets economist and strategist for Wells Fargo & Co. If those dynamics materialize, “Banxico would need to start signaling cuts in the coming meetings.”

Economists expect inflation in Latin America’s second-largest economy to finish 2023 at 4.7%, according to a central bank’s monthly survey published Monday, down from a forecast of 5% in June. They see inflation ending 2024 at 4.01% and expect the economy to grow 2.26% in 2023, up from 2.05% last month.

--With assistance from Rafael Gayol.

