(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s annual inflation eased to its slowest pace since March, due in part to government price controls on liquefied petroleum gas used in homes and businesses.

Consumer prices rose 5.58% in the first half of August from a year earlier, less than the 5.86% reading in late July, the national statistics institute reported on Tuesday. The result was below the 5.66% median estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Prices fell 0.02% from the second half of July.

Mexico’s central bank, known as Banxico, raised its key interest rate for a second consecutive meeting earlier this month, to 4.5%. Economists say that the Energy Regulatory Commission’s price limits, following President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s proposal that they be implemented, are likely to be temporary. At the same time, the caps have acted as a counterweight to the pressures of rising costs for food items, such as peppers and avocados.

“It’s not a good idea to have price controls, because we’re talking about a mode of intervention that distorts the prices in the market,” Citibanamex chief economist Adrian de la Garza said before Tuesday’s report was released. “It can lead, for example, to the creation of black markets.”

Core inflation remained under greater pressure, accelerating to 0.28% in comparison to 0.13% two weeks before, according to the statistics institute.

Some economists have predicted the central bank will implement a tightening cycle through the rest of the year in order to keep inflation in check, though the five-member board has been split over policy at its last two meetings.

Annual inflation reached at a peak of 6.1% in April, before declining in the following months. It’s still remained above the central bank’s target of 3%, plus or minus a percentage point.

Central bank Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon will step down at the end of his term in December, and Lopez Obrador has nominated former Finance Minister Arturo Herrera to replace him.

The change in constituents could alter the decisions of the board, which has maintained a 3-2 division in the last two meetings, with members Galia Borja and Gerardo Esquivel opposed to tightening.

The central bank meets next on Sept. 30 and then in November and December.

Prior to its last two meetings, Banxico slashed interest rates 12 times beginning in August 2019 by a total of 4.25 percentage points, providing monetary stimulus to an ailing economy battered by the pandemic

Fruits and vegetables jumped 2.33% compared to the end of July, with serrano peppers surging by 26.78% and avocados rising by 8.98%

Domestic gas fell 15.06% during the period

The economy has rebounded sharply in 2021, posting a 19.7% jump in gross domestic product in the second quarter from a year earlier and a quarterly rise of 1.5%.

GDP plunged 8.2% last year, the most in almost a century.

