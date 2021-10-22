(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s annual inflation sped up more than expected in early October while remaining above the target ceiling, increasing pressure on the central bank to continue tightening monetary policy through year-end.

Consumer prices roses 6.12% compared to a year earlier, the national statistics institute reported Friday. The increase was more than the 6.10% medium estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile items such as fuel, was at 5.12% compared to the same period last year.

Mexico’s annual inflation will reach 6.5% by the end of the year, according to the median estimate in a survey of economists by Citigroup Inc.’s local unit.

The upward revision in the latest survey comes on the heels of Banco de Mexico’s third consecutive interest rate hike, in September, which brought the key rate to 4.75%. In the minutes of their last meeting, members of the five-person board pointed out that given the “variety, magnitude, and extended horizon” of shocks, they may pose a risk to the price formation process and inflation expectations.

Banxico, as the central bank is known, targets inflation at 3%, plus or minus one percentage point, and there has been debate among board members about whether the current price shocks are transitory. The three hikes since June were all by split votes.

