(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank is seen holding its key interest rate at a four-year low in a tight decision Thursday, after inflation surged beyond all expectations and pushed economists to revise their predictions.

The bank, known as Banxico, unanimously voted to resume its easing cycle in February, cutting interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to 4%. Despite inflation steadily accelerating in recent weeks, nearly half of the economists surveyed by Bloomberg earlier this week projected a quarter-point cut, as prices for non-volatile core goods stayed stable and the bank’s board seemed focused on domestic growth.

However, four economists who previously thought easing would continue told Bloomberg News they now expected no change in the key rate after inflation sped beyond the 4% target ceiling to 4.12% in data posted Wednesday. Sixteen of 23 analysts now see the bank holding at 4% and seven see a quarter-point reduction.

The inflation data “will surely leave those who supported a cut with a more fragile argument,” said Jessica Roldan, chief economist at Finamex, who now thinks a hold is more likely than a cut. “This surprise is a shame -- both due to its magnitude and that it comes from the core side.”

Mexico’s economy shrank 8.2% last year, the most in almost a century, and the bank’s easing has provided the only substantial form of economic stimulus during the crisis.

Some still expect a cut, however, arguing that inflation is artificially high at the moment since it is being calculated against last year’s heavy slump in prices.

“We do think that the economy needs it -- in the absence of fiscal support -- and that inflation will be higher mainly due to a base of comparison effect and not really by substantial inflationary pressures,” said Gabriel Casillas, chief economist at Banorte.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“It is true that inflation (headline and core) have increased, but data remains in line with central bank forecasts that show both inflation metrics falling in the second half and next year. Results imply risks, that is what the market is repricing, but policy makers are unlikely to change their outlook if data is in line with what they expected.“

-- Felipe Hernandez, Latin America Economist

Easing Over?

Banxico watchers will be looking closely for any suggestion in the board’s post-decision statement that the bank’s record easing cycle is over. Analysts’ views vary over whether the bank will cut again later in the year, stay on hold, or even hike rates in line with recent moves in Brazil, Russia and Turkey.

Before Wednesday’s inflation print, traders expected 52 basis points in rate increases by year-end. They now price more than 90 basis points in hikes, with rising U.S. Treasury yields adding additional pressure to raise for global central banks.

In addition, if the central bank signals its intention to hold for longer, the Mexican peso -- which is Latin America’s most-traded currency -- may be in for further pressure. The peso has already lost more than 4% this year as rising U.S. Treasury yields and emerging-market volatility drove an exodus of foreigners out of the nation’s local bonds.

