Consumer prices in the first two weeks of March increased 4.12% from the same period a year earlier, up from 3.68% in late February, the national statistics institute reported on its website Wednesday. The figure, boosted by fuel prices, topped the 3.9% median estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Core prices, which exclude volatile items like fuel, rose to 4.09% versus the previous year and climbed 0.35% compared to February, above expectations of 0.2%.

The central bank targets inflation at 3%, plus or minus 1 percentage point.

Mexico’s central bank, known as Banxico, unanimously voted to resume its easing cycle in February, cutting interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg see a tight call in Thursday’s rate decision, with 13 out of 23 predicting a hold while the remaining 10 expect a quarter-point cut to 3.75%

Banxico has slashed interest rates 12 times since August 2019 by a total of 4.25 percentage points, providing monetary stimulus to an ailing economy battered by the pandemic

Fuel prices led the gains in the inflation index, rising 9.45% year-on-year

The economy shrank 8.2% last year, the most in almost a century

