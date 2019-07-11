(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank is moving closer to a rate cut after one board member voted to ease and another said if inflation keeps slowing lower borrowing costs may be needed soon.

Gerardo Esquivel was the only member of the five-person board to vote for a rate cut of a quarter point, according to the minutes of the June 27 rate decision published on Thursday. The rest of Banxico, led by Alejandro Diaz de Leon, had voted to keep rates steady at a decade high 8.25%.

“There’s a risk of maintaining an overly restrictive monetary position for a prolonged period at the expense of economic growth, public finances and financial costs,” said the second member, who had voted along with the rest of the board to stay on hold, according to the minutes. “While the reference rate shouldn’t be adjusted on this occasion, the statement should have a less restrictive tone.”

Mexico’s economy has weakened in 2019 even as inflation has remained above the central bank’s target, while worries about credit downgrades at state oil company Pemex and threats of tariffs on domestic goods have hurt the peso. Budget cuts by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, declining investment due to uncertainty about his policies and worries about trade relations with the U.S. have exacerbated a slowdown in Mexico’s economy that Bank of America estimates is already in recession.

One Banxico member said in the minutes that some data suggest Mexico has entered a slight recession after contracting in the first quarter.

