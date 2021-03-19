(Bloomberg) -- A Mexican federal judge has suspended indefinitely President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s controversial electricity law, throwing it into a legal limbo that could see the government seek a constitutional reform of the energy sector.

The so-called “definitive” suspension of the law was granted on Friday by Juan Pablo Gomez Fierro, a federal judge specializing in economic competition, according a copy of the decision seen by Bloomberg News. The suspension will have general effect and be in force during the proceedings of injunctions filed against the new law, a process that could take weeks.

The controversial electricity legislation approved earlier this month prioritizes power generation by the state utility Comision Federal de Electricidad above private renewable projects. Investors and environmentalists have staunchly opposed the law that they say will hurt existing electricity projects and the business environment in Mexico.

Anticipating a protracted legal battle, Lopez Obrador has pledged to embark on a constitutional reform of the energy sector and dial back the 2013-2014 opening of the industry, which ended almost eight decades of state monopoly.

Reforma newspaper reported the ruling earlier.

AMLO, as the president is called, suggested that a constitutional reform would come after June’s midterm elections, at which his Morena party is trying to retain the control of congress it currently holds in collaboration with smaller parties. While Morena is clearly ahead in the polls, it remains challenging for the ruling party to reach the two-thirds super majority needed to change the constitution by itself.

