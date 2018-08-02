(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank kept borrowing costs unchanged after the nation’s currency rallied to a three-month high, allaying concern about inflation.

Banco de Mexico policy makers, led by Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon, kept the key interest rate unchanged at 7.75 percent, a move predicted by 21 of the 26 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The rest expected a quarter-point increase.

The Mexican peso strengthened to a three-month high this week and posted the best performance in the world in July as concern eased over the election of leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as president and optimism mounted over Nafta trade negotiations with the U.S. While central banks across the globe are inching toward tighter policy after years of extraordinary stimulus, the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged Wednesday, and Mexican inflation has come down from a 16-year high in December.

"The market actually digested quite well the overwhelming victory of Lopez Obrador, and the proof in the pudding is that the currency has been appreciating," Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., said before Thursday’s decision. That’s a good development and an inflation-friendly development."

In keeping the rate on hold, the central bank looked past inflation that has quickened more than economists expected over the past two months on rising gasoline and agricultural prices. The annual rate climbed to 4.85 percent in the first half of July, up from a 16-month low of 4.41 percent in the second half of April. The central bank at the end of May forecast inflation to slow through this year and be near its 3 percent goal in 2019.

The peso rallied 6.8 percent in July to levels stronger than 18.5 per dollar. Its tumble in May and the first half of June ahead of the election had helped spur the central bank to raise the key rate to its current level at its June 21 meeting.

Since Lopez Obrador’s victory on July 1, many on his transition team, including chief of staff Alfonso Romo, have worked to dispel Wall Street’s worst fears about the leftist, and the policies he may pursue. Lopez Obrador himself has struck a conciliatory tone with the business community, helping spur the peso’s rally.

More recently, the currency has strengthened on signals that Mexico and the U.S. are pushing for a deal for the North American Free Trade Agreement this month.

