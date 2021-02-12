Mexico May Cut Rates at Least Twice in 2021, Central Banker Says

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico could have space for at least two more interest rate cuts in 2021 if inflation stays in line with expectations, Deputy Governor Gerardo Esquivel told Bloomberg News on Friday.

The bank, known as Banxico, cut for the 12th time since August 2019 this week, bringing the benchmark rate to 4%. The unanimous decision led economists to expect more easing in the coming months.

“In principle, with the expectations that we have and the projections which we have made public, I think there is space for at least two,” Esquivel said when asked if there could be more than one reduction this year.

He added that whether the cuts happen or not will depend on “reality,” such as whether inflation meets the central bank’s forecasts.

The bank has provided Mexico’s only significant stimulus during the coronavirus pandemic, which saw the economy plunge 8.3% last year, the worst contraction since the Great Depression of the 1930s. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador rejected heavy spending of the kind implemented by most of Mexico’s peers, arguing that lower debt will hasten a recovery.​

