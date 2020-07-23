(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s transportation minister Javier Jimenez Espriu quit his post after the president put the military in charge of the nation’s ports, signaling a rift within the administration over the many tasks that have been handed to the armed forces.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a video message alongside the resigned cabinet member that Jimenez Espriu believed ports should continue to be administered and operated by his ministry. The president said the Navy is better fit to fight the corruption that allows contraband and drugs to flow through ports. He also put the army in charge of customs offices nationwide, as of last week.

Jorge Arganis, who was head of public works in Mexico City when Lopez Obrador was mayor in the early 2000s, is replacing Jimenez Espriu as Communications and Transportation Minister.

“We need security and protection in our ports and we need the Navy’s support to handle the coasts and customs,” Lopez Obrador said in his video message. “I’m concerned about fentanyl, everything that’s coming in from the Pacific. It’s all synthetic drugs.”

The resignation points to differences within Lopez Obrador’s cabinet over what is perceived as a complete U-turn of his campaign promise to slowly retire armed forces from civil duties. Instead, the president has put them in charge of building a new airport for Mexico City and helping fight drug cartels, while his newly created national guard is being used to crack down on undocumented immigrants at Mexico’s borders.

Read More: AMLO’s Guard Hunts Migrants for Trump as Cartels Run Rampant

Jimenez Espriu is the third minister to quit AMLO’s cabinet. A year ago, Carlos Urzua left his position as Finance Minister after disagreements with the president related to his economic policy. Josefa Gonzalez Blanco Ortiz Mena stepped down in the spring of 2019 after being criticized for asking airline officials to have a commercial flight wait for her.

“I thank you for your understanding, respect and acceptance of my decision to leave because of this difference of opinion,” Jimenez Espriu said in the video.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.