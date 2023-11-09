(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s lower house of Congress approved the spending portion of the 2024 budget and sent it to the president for signing, without including extra funding for the recovery of hurricane-hit Acapulco.

The budget includes the biggest deficit in President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s term, but some lawmakers had pushed for additional money to be set aside for the damaged resort city. In Congress, 266 voted in favor of the proposed budget, 204 against, and one abstained early Thursday.

The spending portion of the national budget is voted on exclusively by the lower house, and does not have to pass through the senate.

“I am very happy,” AMLO, as the president is known, said at his morning press briefing, adding that there would be sufficient funding to help Acapulco. “It’s very good news because it is the budget for well-being, to continue fighting poverty and to continue reducing economic and social inequality.”

Acapulco, once an icon of Mexico’s tourism business, has struggled with water and food supplies since the Category 5 Hurricane Otis hit on Oct. 25. The government has promised to help rebuild and restock over 200,000 affected homes. AMLO said Wednesday that the recovery efforts could cost 100 billion pesos ($5.7 billion).

