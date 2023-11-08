(Bloomberg) -- Mexico plans to continue the gradual reduction of its $50 billion International Monetary Fund flexible credit line, Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said Wednesday, promising that there would soon be an announcement with the details.

The IMF has in recent years scaled back the precautionary credit line, which it has offered as a safety net under qualifying economies in Latin America, though Mexico has never used it. Reducing the line would reduce the annual fees Mexico pays the fund in order to maintain access to the credit. The line was up for renewal this year, Yorio said at a Bloomberg Linea event.

“The promise to the Fund is to keep reducing the credit line until Mexico eventually exits it completely,” Yorio said. “We’re going to continue with the exit strategy. This is being negotiated and we’ll soon make public when we have the final deal with the International Monetary Fund at what level it’ll end up at, but the promise is we’ll continue reducing the flexible credit line.”

Mexico was the first country in the world to get the credit line, starting in 2009. The total amount has been negotiated down over the years, from $88 billion in 2016 to around $50 billion following the most recent renewal approved in 2021.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.