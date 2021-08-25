(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s economy grew solidly in the second quarter, as domestic demand and the country’s reopening helped spur the services sector while U.S. growth drove manufacturing.

Gross domestic product rose 1.5% from the previous three-month period, lower than the 1.6% median estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. From a year ago, GDP rose 19.6%, according to final data from the national statistics institute published Wednesday.

Latin America’s second-largest economy has gained steam since last year, spurred first by U.S. demand and later by domestic consumption, especially in the services sector. The central bank boosted the recovery by cutting its interest rate to a multiyear low before spiking inflation forced it to reverse course in June. Analysts in a Citibanamex survey see the economy growing 6.1% this year.

Services grew 2.0% from the previous quarter, while agriculture expanded 0.8% and manufacturing rose 0.3%, according to the statistics institute.

There is no shortage of challenges going forward. Economists expect more interest rate increases on the horizon, as above-target inflation curbs purchasing power. Complicating matters further, a third wave of the pandemic has also threatened some of the hard-won gains.

Mexico’s economy contracted by 8.2% in 2020, its worst downturn in nearly a century.

