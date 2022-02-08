(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s state-owned utility, Comision Federal de Electricidad, is selling sustainable bonds in foreign debt markets for the first time amid mounting criticism that it’s doing little to protect the environment.

The energy producer is tapping the U.S. investment-grade market with a benchmark two-part sustainability bond, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The longest portion of the offering, a 30-year security, may yield 4 percentage points more than comparable Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private. That would equate to about 6.25% based on Tuesday’s Treasury yields.

It is the first time the utility is selling bonds linked to environmental, social and governance issues, or ESG, in international markets, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

CFE plans to use the proceeds to fund new or existing projects ranging from renewable energy to access to free or subsidized essential services, according to a second-party opinion issued by Sustainalytics, which evaluates ESG factors in bond issues.

Global sales of sustainability bonds -- which can be used to finance both environmental and social projects -- exploded last year, reaching a record $181 billion and riseing sharply from the $82 billion issued in 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Moody’s ESG Solutions expects sales to reach $225 billion this year.

The utility has come under fire from environmental groups and investors for burning highly polluting fuel oil at its plants and failing to invest in cleaner renewable energy sources. A controversial new bill in congress proposed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador seeks to cancel some private companies’ existing electricity generation permits and give priority to CFE’s aging hydroelectric power stations, followed by its nuclear and gas-fired plants, which also burn fuel oil.

The president has promised that a more nationalized energy sector will revive Mexico’s economy by enabling the country to be self-sufficient in energy and cast off its dependence on volatile foreign markets. But critics say the proposed reform would reverse years of renewable energy advances at a time when the rest of the world is moving in the other direction.

A study published earlier this month by the U.S.’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory found that the overall cost of operating Mexico’s national electricity system may increase by as much as 52.5% if the energy reforms are approved; annual CO2 emissions could rise as high as 65.2% under the most extreme scenario.

As a part of its business plan, however, CFE intends to reduce its carbon emissions intensity by over 18% by the end of 2026 and will work with independent power producers to achieve the target, according to the second party opinion.

Bank of America Corp, HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Banco Santander S.A. and Barclays Plc, are among banks managing the bond sale, the person said.

