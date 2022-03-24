Mar 24, 2022
Mexico President Pre-Empts Central Bank’s Rate Hike Announcement
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the country’s central bank decided to raise its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 6.5% before the formal announcement by the bank’s board this afternoon.
“Yesterday in Mexico, the central bank has increased interest rates by 0.5 percentage point,” the president known as AMLO told reporters during his daily press conference. “We’ll have an interest rate of 6.5%.”
Banxico, as the central bank is formally known, didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.
Read More: Banxico Moves Key Policy Meetings to Avoid Banking Event Clash
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
