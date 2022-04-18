28m ago
Mexico President’s Electricity Bill Fails to Pass Lower House
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador failed Sunday night in his attempt to restore state control over Mexico’s electricity sector, falling short of the two-thirds majority needed in the lower house of congress to reform the constitution.
Lawmakers voted 275 in favor and 223 against the bill in a vote held late on Easter Sunday, after the opposition united against the proposal.
AMLO, as the president is known, had sought to use the bill to solidify his nationalist vision for the energy sector and reverse a privatization of the power industry that started over two decades ago.

