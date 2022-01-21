(Bloomberg) -- Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador underwent a cardiac catheterization Friday and his heart was found to be healthy and functioning properly, according to a government statement.

AMLO, as the president is known, has checkups every six months due to his health history, and his medical team decided the procedure was needed after his last one, according to the statement from Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez Hernandez.

No other intervention was necessary and the process -- which involves a small tube being threaded through blood vessels in the heart and aorta to conduct tests -- lasted about 30 minutes.

The 68-year-old president suffered a heart attack in 2013. He should resume normal activities Saturday, according to the statement, though he has no events scheduled over the weekend. Lopez Obrador contracted Covid a second time earlier this month and returned to his morning press conferences Monday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.