(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador held up during his daily press conference a mini camera he says was used to spy on him, declining to sweep his offices to ensure he is not under surveillance.

“There’s no paranoia,” he told reporters Tuesday after showing them what appears to be a graphics card with processors and a tiny cam, adding that he won’t file a complaint because he has nothing to hide. “He who fights for justice has nothing to fear. It’s just that some have kept their bad habits and practices of spying.”

The camera was found in a dining area used for meetings with governors and business leaders, said AMLO, as the president is known. Cleaning staff had found it by accident, he said.

The president has repeatedly played down security concerns and has declined to be guarded by secret service. As part of his everyman image, he flies commercial after putting the luxury presidential plane up for sale. But the spy cam and how he deals with it will likely raise more questions about his lax attitude toward personal security.

“This was a trend lately. Everybody spied,” AMLO said.

