(Bloomberg) -- The odds of an earthquake occurring on this day -- the same day that one toppled buildings in Mexico City in 1985 and then seemed to come back to haunt people in 2017 -- left math whizzes trying to calculate just how improbable it was.

Soon after noon, people looked up as the humming sound of an alarm reverberated across the capital and many states, a drill meant to test the readiness of earthquake warning systems. Right after 1 p.m., the shaking started. A 7.5-magnitude quake had struck.

The debate picked up speed online. A physics researcher at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, Jose Luis Mateos, told journalist Sergio Sarmiento that the chance was 0.00075%. Luis Gonzali, whose Linkedin says he is a Franklin Templeton investment co-director, took to Twitter to to say it was closer to 0.00000024%.

“It’s so improbable, that’s what got everyone’s attention. It’s like entering the raffle with 133,225 tickets and winning,” Mateos said in an interview with Bloomberg News after his calculation went viral.

The earthquakes that happened in previous decades had been much more severe. The 1985 temblor measured 8.0 and left thousands dead. Despite intents to prepare Mexico’s cities, the 7.1-magnitude tremor in 2017 required months of reconstruction. This time it was the deja vu that put people on edge.

