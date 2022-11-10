(Bloomberg) -- Mexico raised borrowing costs to a record 10% after a key measure of inflation accelerated again last month and to keep pace with the US Federal Reserve’s most aggressive tightening campaign in decades.

Banxico, as the central bank led by Governor Victoria Rodriguez is known, delivered a fourth straight interest rate increase of 75 basis points, it said in a statement Thursday, as forecast by all 26 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The decision was split, with Deputy Governor Gerardo Esquivel dissenting from the other four board members and backing a half-point hike.

“In its next meetings, the Board will assess the magnitude of the upward adjustments to the reference rate based on the prevailing conditions,” Banxico said in a statement accompanying the decision.

The decision comes after a statistics report showed core inflation, a measure of underlying price pressures that strips out volatile items such as fuel and is closely watched by the central bank, hit a 22-year high in October. While headline inflation appears to have peaked, it’s the continued rise in core readings that concerns policymakers.

“The inflation data is not sufficiently clear to cause a change in the tone of the Banxico statement. That’s why they have this cautious position, since inflation has not taken enough of a sustainable downward path to guarantee a change in tone,” said Pamela Diaz Loubet, a Mexico economist at BNP Paribas SA.

The vote by the five-member board also acts to keep Banxico in step with the Federal Reserve. The Fed earlier this month boosted their target for the federal funds rate by 75 basis points for a fourth straight meeting, extending the central bank’s most aggressive tightening cycle since the 1980s.

Half-Point Next?

Yet data released earlier on Thursday showed US inflation cooling by more than expected in October, with the consumer price index rising 7.7% from a year earlier versus 8.2% the month before, giving the Fed some space to moderate its aggressive interest-rate tightening. A similar possibility is likely to take hold ahead of Banxico’s last meeting of the year on Dec. 15.

“Now I think there will start to be a discussion of 50 basis points,” said Valeria Moy, director of the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness, a Mexico City-based think tank. “Today we saw the dissenting vote of Gerardo Esquivel in favor of 50 basis points, we saw good inflation data from the US, and because of that, we can start to talk about smaller increases in the key rate.”

Banxico often takes into account the actions of its US counterpart when deciding how much to raise its own policy rate, since shrinking the gap between the two countries’ rates can lead to destabilizing outflows of capital. The US is by far Mexico’s main export market, with monthly shipments worth more than $52 billion in September.

In its statement, the board revised the near-term expectations for headline inflation downwards, to 8.3% in the fourth quarter of this year from 8.6% at its last decision. However, it boosted its projection for core prices for the next four quarters.

“This is a good decision because inflation appears to have just touched a ceiling, and secondly, because the Banco de Mexico did not prepare the market for a different result,” said Alonso Cervera, chief Latin America economist at Credit Suisse Group AG.

The surprising strength of the economy, which grew significantly above expectations during the third quarter, helped underpin additional tightening of Banxico’s key rate.

The bank’s statement changed little from its September decision yet it added a line highlighting that “the monetary policy stance already attained in this hiking cycle” was considered a new factor in its decision, suggesting the board might be beginning to question how high the rate can go.

The statement is “less hawkish at the margin,” according to Juan Carlos Alderete Macal, executive director at Banco Mercantil del Norte SA. “It is a signal that hiking in 75 basis point clips may not be the case going forward as the monetary policy stance is already in restrictive territory.”

The peso held on to earlier gains to strengthen as much as 1.2% to 19.3348 per dollar on Thursday, the strongest since the pandemic rattled markets and sent the Mexican currency past 25 per dollar

Food Impact

Supply chain disruptions and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have stoked the worst bout of inflation in Mexico and regionwide in decades. Latin America’s major inflation-targeting central banks, including Banxico, responded in kind with aggressive hiking cycles starting last year.

In Mexico’s case, policymakers have now raised the key rate by 600 basis points over 12 straight meetings since June 2021 to the highest since the central bank began targeting inflation in 2008.

Keeping Banxico on guard, core inflation rose for a 23rd straight month in October to 8.42%, suggesting that price pressures in Latin America’s second-biggest economy have become broad-based and entrenched.

For the same month, annual inflation slowed to 8.41% from 8.70% in September, but still well over the bank’s target of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

Analysts in the latest Citibanamex survey say that inflation will end 2022 at 8.5% and 5.1% next year. They also see GDP growth slowing to 0.9% in 2023 from 2.5% this year.

