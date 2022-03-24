(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The Biden administration plans to reinstate exemptions from Trump-era tariffs on about two-thirds of Chinese products that were previously granted waivers, most of which expired by the end of 2020 Congestion in the key Chinese ports of Shenzhen and Hong Kong due to Covid-19 lockdowns has risen to the highest level in five months, posing possible delays to goods heading to the U.S. this summer The U.S. and Japan have clinched an agreement to end a year-old dispute over the beef trade, according to statements from both governments, smoothing over a politically sensitive issue for the allies Senator Elizabeth Warren blamed rising U.S. inflation in part on the largest ocean shipping companies, calling “the anti-competitive nature” of the industry the root cause of soaring prices to transport goods around the global economy

Mexico’s central bank is expected to deliver its third straight half-point increase to interest rates since December in an effort to tame inflation running at the fastest pace in nearly two decades

Federal Reserve officials said Americans should take them at their word that they will curb inflation and repeated that a 50 basis-point increase in interest rates is on the table for their next meeting in May Read the full Q&A with San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly here

It’s now clear that persistently high inflation over the past year has undermined the FOMC’s confidence in its traditional models and forecasts. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s words over the past week point to potentially significant shifts in thinking, according to Bloomberg Economics

Factories from Australia to Europe are seeing already surging costs jump further as Russia’s war in Ukraine and the barrage of sanctions rolled out in response roil commodity markets and trade

