(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s telecom regulator IFT is studying whether to grant America Movil SAB a much-coveted license to offer television services, said President Commissioner Adolfo Cuevas in a press conference Friday.

There’s no final project as yet that the regulator’s plenary can vote on and no date for when a decision will be made, commissioner Javier Juarez Mojica said at the same event.

America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, was declared a preponderant market player by the IFT in 2014 and banned from offering additional services such as TV. Claro TV, the unit that made the request, didn’t yet exist when that decision was made, Cuevas said.

America Movil’s fixed phone line unit Telmex was also banned from offering TV when it received its original concession in 1990.

