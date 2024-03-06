(Bloomberg) -- Fibra Uno Administracion SA sank after the company said tax authorities had requested more information regarding the carve out of its industrial properties unit, Fibra Next, potentially delaying a planned share sale further.

Stock in Latin America’s biggest real estate investment trust lost as much as 4.3% to 30.07 pesos. The company said it was now looking at alternatives for its industrial properties amid the drawn-out process with local tax authorities to get approval for the equity offering.

“With the good will of local authorities, talks will continue in order to allow Fibra Next to achieve a successful transaction,” Fibra Uno said in a statement. “Additionally, we are analyzing other strategic alternatives to extract the greatest value from our industrial properties for the benefit of our investors.”

The lack of tax approval derailed late last year what was set to be Mexico’s biggest IPO since 2018. Bradesco BBI strategist Rodolfo Ramos said in a note that a potential listing in March now looked to be “off the table” and that it seemed “the hurdle with Mexico’s tax authorities is even higher than we initially expected.”

