(Bloomberg) -- Mexico sent Venezuelan migrants home on two repatriation flights for the first time since January, part of a joint effort to reduce migration to the US.

The flights follow an agreement in October between Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and leaders of nine other Latin American nations that was presented to US President Joe Biden as a way to curb migration and disrupt drug traffickers.

“We agreed to reinitiate the mechanism of coordinated repatriation flights for Venezuelan people,” Mexico’s foreign ministry said in a statement Saturday.

A delegation of senior Biden administration officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, met AMLO in Mexico City this week for talks that included promoting “legal instead of irregular migration,” the White House said.

Biden and AMLO held a call on Dec. 21 to discuss migration flows at the southern US border, which are increasingly shaping up to be a political battleground for the 2024 US presidential election.

Mexico’s last repatriation to Venezuela took place on Jan. 20 and carried 110 people, a Mexican government spokesperson said.

