(Bloomberg) -- Mexico lawmakers expect to have Congress and local legislatures fully approve President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s nationalist electricity bill by mid April of next year, according to the lower house ruling party leader.

Morena party lawmaker Ignacio Mier said on Twitter that the time-line should leave enough space for electricity generators to be able to participate in an open debate about the controversial reform, which seeks to grant priority to the state-owned utility over private companies. Some legislators have said the lower house may begin debates as early as November or December.

The bill requires a two-thirds majority vote in both houses of congress and a majority of state legislatures in order to change the constitution.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.