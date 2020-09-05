Mexico Runs Out of Death Certificates After Rush of Covid Cases

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s deputy health minister said the government had ordered 1.1 million additional death certificates be printed as several parts of the country ran out and Covid-19 cases continue to soar.

Mexico has registered over 66,000 coronavirus-related fatalities, putting it fourth in terms of Covid-19 deaths behind the U.S., Brazil and India.

The World Health Organization has also said Mexico’s cases and deaths are probably “under-recognized” due to limited testing.

Despite this scenario, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said the government’s strategy to tackle the coronavirus was “very good.”

Speaking in a press conference Friday evening, Hugo Lopez Gatell, the health official, said that some states, including Mexico state, were out of death certificates. Authorities had been working for the past two to three weeks to redistribute them from areas with larger stocks, he added.

“They almost ran out in Mexico City,” the deputy minister said. “It has been a pretty intense job.”

The new certificates started to arrive on Thursday, just before stocks from the redistribution also ran out, Lopez Gatell said. According to Health Ministry data as of Friday, Mexico reported 6,196 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 623,090. Deaths stand at 66,851.

