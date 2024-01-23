(Bloomberg) -- America Movil is returning to debt markets with a 10-year peso bond as billionaire Carlos Slim’s telecommunications company seeks to take advantage of the strength of the nation’s currency.

Latin America’s biggest mobile and fixed-line provider on Tuesday launched the sale of the notes in Mexican and overseas bond markets, said a person familiar with the matter. They may yield about 105 basis points above the corresponding peso government bond, per initial price talks, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it.

Fitch Ratings said in a note this month that America Movil could raise as much as 20 billion pesos, with the proceeds going toward environmental and social projects, refinancing and for general corporate purposes.

It’s part of a 130-billion peso bond program America Movil announced in June. The peso has been one of the top-performing major currencies over the last year, backed by high local interest rates, optimism about a factory boom in the country and record remittances. Food maker Grupo Bimbo, owner of Sara Lee-brand breads, and Cemex SA were among global companies to issue local debt last year.

Big companies are expected to jump into the market in the early months of 2024 to lock in the strong peso before Mexico’s central bank starts to cut interest rates, said Edgar Cruz, a strategist at BBVA Mexico.

“If you think the peso is going to depreciate, you want to sell high,” Cruz said. “It makes sense to go out there, with a relatively strong peso, and in the future, pay less when converted to dollars.”

