(Bloomberg) -- America Movil is returning to debt markets with a five-year peso bond, on the same day that the local central bank is expected to start an easing cycle that may undermine the peso.

Latin America’s biggest mobile and fixed-line provider, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, on Thursday launched the sale of 20 billion pesos ($1.19 billion) in notes in Mexican and overseas bond markets, according to a filing. They may yield about 95 basis points above the corresponding peso government bond, per initial price talks, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak on the record.

It’s the third sale in a 130-billion peso bond program America Movil announced in June, which has already raised 37 billion pesos, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The peso has been one of the top-performing major currencies this year and last, supported by high local interest rates, optimism about a factory boom in the country and record remittances. Food maker Grupo Bimbo, owner of Sara Lee-brand breads, and Cemex SA were among global companies to issue local debt last year.

But the peso could be set to face some weakness. Mexico’s central bank is expected to announce the first 25 bps cut to the benchmark rate later on Thursday, according to the median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg, and further cuts could undermine the peso’s strength.

