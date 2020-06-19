(Bloomberg) -- President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the head of Mexico’s anti-discrimination agency is resigning and that he wants to merge the autonomous body into a ministry, even as countries around the world increase efforts to fight racism.

Monica Maccise is stepping down Friday after a barrage of attacks this week by the president, who’s said her agency failed to tackle discrimination. At his daily news conference Friday, Lopez Obrador said he hoped the next head of the agency, known as CONAPRED, will be a member of an indigenous community in Mexico.

It should be “a person of conviction,” AMLO, as the president is known, said. He added that the agency’s bureaucracy “needs to be reduced.”

The resignation follows criticism by the nation’s first lady on Twitter who publicly called out CONAPRED for inviting a controversial comedian to a panel on race. That comedian had made discriminatory comments toward her youngest son, she said, and shouldn’t have been on a panel on that subject.

While it was a mistake for CONAPRED to invite the comedian, known as Chumel Torres, it sets a bad precedent for Lopez Obrador to use that incident to pressure the head of the agency to leave, said Carlos Bravo, a political scientist at Mexico’s Center for Research & Teaching in Economics.

“This in no shape or form represents any progress for an anti-discrimination agenda, quite the contrary,” Bravo said. “Given the context of a renewed global struggle against racism, it seems pretty shocking, but at the same time pretty symptomatic, of the way in which AMLO takes advantage of opportunities to weaken institutions.”

The president has ramped up political pressure on independent agencies and regulators in Mexico, saying some of them need to disappear because they do little and spend far too much of the public budget. Bravo said it’s part of a power grab by the president to reduce the influence of autonomous bodies, and that Mexico needs to be concentrating greater resources on countering racism, not less.

Beatriz Gutierrez Muller, the wife of the president, wrote on her Twitter account on Tuesday that CONAPRED should not have invited the comedian, sparking an uproar on social media. The panel was later canceled.

​Torres, the comedian, had called the son of Lopez Obrador and Gutierrez Muller the name Chocoflan, or a chocolate custard tart, which critics say referred to the boy’s skin tone. Torres apologized to the first lady afterward.

