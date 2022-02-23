(Bloomberg) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the U.S. is interfering in his nation’s affairs after Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for greater protection for journalists in the Latin American country amid a rash of deadly violence against media workers.

“What he’s saying is not true,” the leader known as AMLO said at a press briefing Wednesday morning. “In all of the cases we are acting. There is no impunity. These are not state crimes.”

The killings of at least five media workers since the start of the year has highlighted Mexico’s status as one of the deadliest countries in the world for journalists and put pressure on the Lopez Obrador administration to take action. While relations between both governments remain fairly good, with regular meetings and agreements, AMLO has been critical of U.S. intervention in the country in the past and has ramped up his complaints in recent days.

Blinken’s comments calling for greater accountability for reporters in Mexico Tuesday night echo a statement published by the European Union earlier this month condemning “the very worrying level of violence and intimidation faced by many journalists.”

“We’re asking him to please give us information and not interfere, because Mexico is not a colony or a protectorate of the United States,” AMLO said of Blinken’s tweet.

The president also used his press briefing to address a conflict-of-interest scandal involving his eldest son, who rented a luxury home in Texas from a former executive of U.S. company Baker Hughes Co., one of the top oil service providers of Pemex. On Monday, Baker Hughes reported that an external audit found no irregularities in the exchange.

AMLO called for Blinken to provide more information about why his government is funding Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity, the non-profit organization that first published the investigation on his son along with the news outlet Latinus.

“This shows that there are links between conservative groups in Mexico and the government of the United States. Since Blinken is already acting and opining, I would like him to tell us why they are financing a group that opposes a legal and legitimate government,” AMLO said.

