(Bloomberg) -- President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador denied the findings of an investigation that the military had close knowledge of the kidnapping of a group of 43 students in 2014, a case that turned into a rallying cry for Mexicans concerned about impunity in the country.

“It’s a campaign against the army of Mexico without any basis. It’s a campaign to undermine and debilitate the armed forces,” said AMLO, as the president is known, at a press briefing Friday. “The armed forces have been helping and cooperating so that there is justice.”

The report presented by investigators earlier this week said that the military had provided false statements and blocked the investigation into what happened to the students, who were traveling from their rural teachers’ college to the capital when they disappeared.

