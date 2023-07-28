You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
1h ago
Mexico’s AMLO Denies Army Obstructed 2014 Mass Kidnapping Investigation
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador denied the findings of an investigation that the military had close knowledge of the kidnapping of a group of 43 students in 2014, a case that turned into a rallying cry for Mexicans concerned about impunity in the country.
“It’s a campaign against the army of Mexico without any basis. It’s a campaign to undermine and debilitate the armed forces,” said AMLO, as the president is known, at a press briefing Friday. “The armed forces have been helping and cooperating so that there is justice.”
The report presented by investigators earlier this week said that the military had provided false statements and blocked the investigation into what happened to the students, who were traveling from their rural teachers’ college to the capital when they disappeared.
Read More: Students’ Massacre Casts Long Shadow on AMLO’s Bid to Boost Army
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:37
Looking for a financial advisor? Here are four ways to find the right one
-
7:53
Canadian companies not planning to return to five-day weeks after four-day trial
-
6:00
Canadian banks 'show no urgency' in race to net zero: Report
-
6:47
Expert recommends companies adapting to clean energy future
-
7:40
Spending on fun isn’t impossible — it’s just hard, experts say
-
3:54
Government expected to take losses in Trans Mountain project, expert says