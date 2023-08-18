You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Aug 18, 2023
Mexico’s AMLO Denies GMO Corn Ban Violates Trade Pact With US
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A decree by the Mexican government that prohibits imports of genetically modified corn for uses other than in livestock feed does not violate the country’s North American trade pact, said President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a day after the US escalated a complaint.
The president dismissed the US decision to establish a dispute resolution panel to determine if Mexico’s policy violates the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, calling it a result of the influence of industry groups on the US political process. He chided his US counterparts, saying their actions were due to “the pressure of big agriculture groups, who are connected to lawmakers and have a lot of influence.”
Read More: US Escalates Claim Mexico’s GMO Corn Ban Violates Trade Deal
He reiterated his previous proposal to have a joint research group to research the effect that such corn could have on people’s health. Much of the corn imported from the US is used for animal feed, though the president had previously raised concerns about it making its way into the food supply.
“It’s not just an issue for Mexico, it’s a matter that could help consumers in the United States and the result of the world,” said AMLO, as the president is known, at a press briefing on Friday. “We’re not violating the trade agreement.”
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
