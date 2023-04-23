(Bloomberg) -- Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday he tested positive for Covid-19 and that his case isn’t serious.

AMLO, as the president is known, said on Twitter he suspended a tour in Mexico’s southeast where he was checking on advances on the Train Maya, one of his major infrastructure projects, and that he’d returned to Mexico City.

AMLO said he would isolate for a few days and that Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez would oversee his daily press conferences. He ended the tweet by saying “see you.”

It’s the third time the Mexican president, who received the AstraZeneca vaccine, has contracted the illness. The previous time having been in January 2022. Lopez Obrador, 69, suffered a heart attack in 2013. “My heart is at 100,” he said in the tweet.

