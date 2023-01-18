(Bloomberg) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said problems with four Canadian companies over his nationalist energy policy are resolved, after meeting with them Wednesday.

The policy, which favors the country’s state-run electric utility over private renewable energy firms, has raised concerns among foreign investors and Mexico’s partners in the revised North American free-trade agreement.

The Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec, Canada’s second-largest pension fund, confirmed a meeting was held with Lopez Obrador, but didn’t provide any further details.

“We want to reach an agreement,” AMLO, as the Mexican leader is known, said at his daily briefing Thursday morning. “I personally, with the economic cabinet, attended to the four Canadian companies and we resolved the four problems, without any issues, that had to do with the electricity sector.”

Mexico’s president extended an olive branch to Canadian companies after he hosted a summit last week with US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City. Both countries are weighing whether to seek arbitration over the policy.

At a press conference before returning to Canada, Trudeau said he had “very direct conversations” with AMLO about the issue, and that he was optimistic company complaints would be heard and addressed.

The Caisse, a C$392 billion ($290 billion) fund, had C$6 billion in assets in Mexico as of the end of 2021 and has partnered with CKD Infraestructura México, a consortium of institutional investors, according to its website. In 2017, the Caisse and CKD acquired 80% of Mexican wind and solar assets from Enel Green Power SpA for a total investment of $1.35 billion.

Lopez Obrador also repeated in his briefing that there are two Canadian mining companies with concerns about their ability to operate in Mexico, due to extortion. “They’re right. They’re extorted in Guerrero by criminal groups,” he said, referring to the Pacific Coast state that includes Acapulco.

--With assistance from Eric Martin.

(Updates with comments from Amlo’s morning briefing.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.