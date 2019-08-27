(Bloomberg) -- Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that a deal has been reached with Grupo Carso SAB, Sempra Energy’s Mexico unit IEnova, and Canada’s TC Energy Corp. over natural gas pipeline contracts.

The deal between the companies and the Federal Electricity Commission, or CFE, will save $4.5 billion, Lopez Obrador said during his morning press conference on Tuesday. Carlos Slim’s Grupo Carso was the first to strike a deal and the others “acted responsibly”, the president said.

The highest profile project, IEnova and TC Energy’s $2.5 billion Sur de Texas Tuxpan marine pipeline, will be the first to start operating, CFE Chief Manuel Bartlett said during the conference. Fermaca Enterprises is still in talks with the state-owned power company.

Carlos Salazar, the head of the CCE business group, said that the deal gives certainty to investors.

At the heart of the months-long dispute are seven take-or-pay contracts signed with the previous administration that saw CFE covering the cost of natural gas that was never delivered due to force majeure caused by permitting problems and social conflicts. CFE had threatened the companies with arbitration proceedings for at least $3 billion.

The conflict had attracted the intention of business groups concerned that it could set a precedent for the government to change any existing contract that it sees as unfair. It follows the abrupt shelving of a $13 billion airport project last year, and comes as Mexico needs added investments to shore up its aging infrastructure.

