Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador assured the public that he has passed the “critical stage” of his coronavirus infection and is recovering.

The president, who’s known as AMLO, spoke in a video posted online late Friday, marking his first appearance since he revealed that he tested positive for the virus late Sunday.

“I’m appearing here so there are no rumors or misunderstandings,” Lopez Obrador said. “I’m well.”

In the video, AMLO walked through the national palace and said he would have to continue resting. He said he’s been following the distribution of vaccines and conditions at hospitals in Mexico, confirming other official remarks that he’s continued to govern while stricken with the virus.

Mexico’s government has released few details of his condition in the past week, prompting speculation about the state of his health. Some of the country’s highest officials, including Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell and Interior Secretory Olga Sanchez Cordero, have assured the public his symptoms were mild.

In a Friday evening press conference, Lopez-Gatell said the president only had a slight headache through the week, and that he’s no longer having the fever he had Sunday and Monday.

AMLO and his officials have been grappling to contain the pandemic as the country has been pummeled by high death rates, limited hospital space and worldwide delays in vaccine delivery.

Mexico overtook India in total Covid-19 deaths Thursday, making its outbreak the third-most deadly worldwide. The Health Ministry reported a rise of 1,434 Covid-19 deaths Friday for a total of 156,579.

