You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
May 23, 2023
Mexico’s AMLO Says May Weigh Joint Venture if Banamex Bid Fails
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the government would consider participating in Citigroup Inc’s sale of its retail banking unit Banamex if a bid by billionaire German Larrea’s Grupo Mexico SAB fell through.
AMLO, as the president is known, spoke in response to speculation by local press that a bid by Larrea could be affected by a government seizure of a rail line owned by Grupo Mexico. At the presser, AMLO dismissed as false a tweet shared by a local business columnist on Monday that said Larrea was pulling out his bid for the bank.
The president added that the government is still in talks with Grupo Mexico and that the group’s deal with Banamex is expected to go through.
“If he is not going to buy it anymore, there is a possibility of creating a public-private association,” AMLO said at a press briefing Tuesday. “The people of Mexico would be interested in having shares and the government would put an amount to have a majority.”
Read More: Billionaire’s Spat With AMLO Threatens Investor Appeal in Mexico
--With assistance from Andrea Navarro and Michael O'Boyle.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:20
Cirque du Soleil plans metaverse game on Roblox
-
Can beer convince people to drink recycled wastewater?
-
6:57
Another interest rate hike? Economists divided on Bank of Canada's next step
-
6:23
Demand grows in Canada for short-term fixed-rate mortgages
-
5:37
Mixed uses and office conversions: A possible future for urban cores?
-
5:47
Explained: What is the U.S. debt ceiling