Mexico’s AMLO says very likely to meet with President Trump soon

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he’s very likely to meet with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump in Washington in the first days of July.

Lopez Obrador said he’ll inform the public about the exact date of the U.S. trip in coming days, possibly today or tomorrow. He said he’d like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to join the meeting in order to launch the new North American trade agreement known as USMCA.

This would be Lopez Obrador’s first trip abroad since he took office in December 2018.