(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he supports former mayor of Mexico City Claudia Sheinbaum as his successor after the ruling party Morena picked her as its candidate for 2024 elections.

“I support Claudia Sheinbaum,” AMLO, as the president is known, said in a press conference Thursday, adding that the process “was an example of democratic exercise.”

Sheinbaum received an average support of 39.4% in a nationwide poll comprised of five surveys of over 12,000 voters to determine the nominee, he added. Former Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard was second-place finisher with an average support of 25.8%. AMLO said all participants agreed prior to the polls that the second-place finisher could take a position in the cabinet or the senate.

Ebrard said Wednesday the party should redo the survey process used to pick its nominee. AMLO, however, said he does not agree with the redoing the poll as the process was “transparent,” and added that Ebrard has the liberty to choose whether to take that offer.

The Mexican leader said he will pass on a physical baton to Sheinbaum later in the day, without clarifying what that would entail. Presidential elections will be held June 2 and inauguration day is officially Dec. 1, 2024.

