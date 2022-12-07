(Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden plans to meet Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Jan 9-10 in Mexico for the North American Leaders’ Summit, people familiar with the matter said.

Biden will meet Lopez Obrador in Mexico City one-on-one on Jan. 9 and the three leaders will hold a trilateral session on Jan. 10, the people said, while cautioning the plans remain fluid.

The summit has been a long time coming, with Mexico’s president, who is known as AMLO, at one point saying it would be in December, an assertion that drew silence from the other countries. AMLO then announced it would take place Jan. 9 and 10. The two countries haven’t formally confirmed those dates, but the plan is proceeding, the people said.

Spokespeople for the US and Canadian governments declined comment.

It will be only the second so-called Three Amigos summit since former President Barack Obama’s administration, following one in 2021. The meetings were shelved during President Donald Trump’s tenure over his demand to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement and insistence that Mexico pay for a border wall.

Biden heads to the meeting facing domestic pressure from Republicans to win concessions from AMLO on stemming the flow of migrants across the US-Mexico border, with encounters by US Customs and Border Protection reaching the highest level in two decades.

The trio will meet as Biden looks to implement provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act, a flagship US bill that extends some benefits to Mexico and Canada. Those provisions have drawn complaints from other US allies.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.